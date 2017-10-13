At Least 54 People Died after Floods and Landslides in Vietnam
Source: Twitter
At least 54 people have died and 39 are missing in Vietnam as a result of floods and landslides caused by torrential rains from last week in a number of provinces in the northern and central parts of the country, announced Associated Press and TASS.
Nearly 34,000 houses are flooded or destroyed, 22 hectares of rice fields have been destroyed, local authorities said. The work of rescue teams is hampered by blocked roads as a result of landslides
