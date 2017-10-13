US: Macedonia may be the Next NATO Member

NATO is ready to accept new members. This applies in particular to the candidacy of Macedonia, reports actualno. 

The Alliance will continue its policy of "open doors" to welcome new members, US Permanent Representative Kay Bailey Hutchinson said.

In his words, candidates only have to meet certain military requirements as well as standards of democracy.

"Macedonia may become the next country to pass the test," said Hutchinson, giving support for the Balkan state. The US official admits that Macedonia's admission to NATO should be acceptable to Greece but expressed confidence that all issues surrounding Skopje's dispute with Athens will be resolved.

