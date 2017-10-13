Bears Break into Pizza Restaurant (Video)
Three bears break into a pizzeria in Colorado.
The animals eat undisturbed, but nevertheless leave no major damage to the object. After entering the pizzeria, the family of bears are first directed to the dough, Nova TV writes.
Shortly afterwards, they find the sausage, which is used to make the favorite for many dishes. However, the pizza shop opens its doors very calmly the next day.
