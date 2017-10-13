Last Friday 13 For 2017

Bulgaria: Last Friday 13 For 2017


It's Friday 13th, the most cursed day in the calendar - allegedly - where everything is fated to go wrong. However, is the last for 2017. Not only that, but we will soon not meet the fatal combination - until April next year.

2018 will only offer us twice Friday, the 13th - on in  April  and one in July (when it is summer and there is nothing so bad to happen to us).

Why is Friday the 13th unlucky? 

Friday the 13th has long been regarded as an unlucky day. Why do we choose this day in particular to fear for our lives?

Biblical origins

  • The superstition around this day is thought to have come about during the Middle Ages, and may have Biblical origins.
  • Some historians have claimed it was the day on which Eve bit the apple from the Tree of Knowledge, the great flood began and the builders of the Tower of Babel.
  • In the New Testament there were 13 people present for Jesus's last supper on Maundy Thursday, the day before Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday.

From the Knights Templar to Dan Brown

  • On Friday October 13th 1307 Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of the Knights Templar.
  • In his novel Da Vinci Code, Dan Brown cites the 14th century execution of Templar Grand Master Jacques de Molay, which took place on Friday the 13th. He cursed the Pope and the King of France, and this spread misfortune down the ages.
  • It is also possible that the publication in 1907 of Thomas W. Lawson's popular novel Friday, the Thirteenth played a part in disseminating the superstition. In the novel, an unscrupulous stock broker takes advantage of the superstition to create a Wall Street panic on a Friday the 13th.

Fatalism is so strong that almost all skyscrapers are without 13th floor.

 

Source: telegraph.co.uk/bTV

