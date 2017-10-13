In 2018 the Minimum Wage will Become BGN 510

There will be a significant increase in the expenditure side of the budget in 2018. The difference compared to the budget for 2017 is 2, 5 billion more as a result of the economic growth, which is 3.9% in 2016. This was said by the chairman of the the Budget Committee Menda Stoyanova from GERB before the national television. She confirmed that BGN 740 million is envisaged for an increase in income in budget 2018. For the first time there will be a sharp rise in the minimum wage from 460 to 510 leva and the rest of the money will be targeted at three priority sectors.

About BGN 330 million from the 2018 budget are earmarked for the growth of teacher salaries, which, according to the chairman of the Budget Commission, is about 15%. "There are 150-180 million more for quality education, high schools, pre-schools and school programs, scholarships, in priority will be specialties such as engineering as businesses are looking for such people, however money for educational infrastructure could not be found" explained Stoyanova.

The next priority sector of the government is "Security, Defense and the Ministry of Interior". More than 100 million are provided for salaries in the army, and more than BGN 490 million are envisaged for the modernization of the facility. Total Security Sector will have over 600-700 million increases. BGN 55-60 million for police salaries, ie a 5.6% increase.

The third priority area is the social and health sphere, where over 1 billion are provided for pensions and healthcare and a significant part of social assistance in the different spheres. About 65 million more are planned for research on a project basis, Menda Stoyanova said.

"There is an increase in the thresholds from which people are entitled to social benefits, that is to say, increasing the range of people and compensating for income growth, and focusing social benefits on those who are in real need of them. their size will increase, "the deputy explained. Menda Stoyanova also confirmed that major infrastructure projects will continue, with a large part of them being financed by European programs but also by the state budget.