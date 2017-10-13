NIMH: The Weather Will be Mostly Sunny Today

Bulgaria: NIMH: The Weather Will be Mostly Sunny Today

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for October, without significant changes during the day.

The weather will be mostly sunny today. The wind from West-Northwest will increase to moderate, in the Danube Plain to strong sometimes.

Maximum temperatures will range between 20° and 25°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

 

