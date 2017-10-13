Bulgarians drive the oldest cars in Europe, according to data from the European Association of Automobile Importers for 2016, quoted by bTV.

The average age of cars in the European Union as a whole is just over 10 years old, and in our country more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, an average of 1,000 Bulgarians have about 510 registered vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Interior, about 40 per cent of the car fleet in Bulgaria last year was over 20 years, with more than 4 million registered cars in the country or about 1 million and 6,000 old cars on the roads in Bulgaria.

Only 17 per cent of the cars were under 10 years.

Just over last year, over 266,000 used cars were bought and registered.