The Construction of a New National Football Stadium Outside the City Center is being Considered

The chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov, proposed that the football events be moved from the center to the periphery of the capital, indicating that the area between the districts of Sofia - "Lyulin" and "Obelya" is a good location for something like that.

In addition to a metro station, a US company, which pays half of the cost of the subway stop in the area, will build a residential complex, a school, a hospital and a church.

"We are planning to build a residential complex, we also talked with the investors why not to look for a stadium in this place." You see that the attraction of investments is provoked mainly by the subway, "explained Zdravkov.

In this respect the national stadium can be moved from the center of Sofia, municipal councilor Zafir Zarkov speaks:

"From its location and transport facilities, the Chief Architect sees in this place the possibility of building a national stadium, which has long been an idea for a facility that is outside the central city areas," Zarkov said.