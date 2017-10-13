Israel Followed the Example of the United States and is also Leaving UNESCO

Israel plans to follow the example of the United States and leave UNESCO, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, reports Sega.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is preparing to withdraw from UNESCO after the "the brave and moral decision" that Washington announced earlier today, the Associated Press reported.

"UNESCO has become a theater of absurdity because instead of storing history it distorts it," Netanyahu said, telling Israeli diplomacy to prepare Israel's withdrawal from the organization along with the Americans, that they are leaving UNESCO because of the anti-Israeli preconceptions of the organization and the need to seriously reform it.The departure will come into force on December 31, 2018.

UNESCO has adopted several resolutions against Israel, and in 2011 accepted Palestine as its member. US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Hailey said that "the ultimate polarization of UNESCO has become a chronic discomfort." She said that UNESCO's decision to declare Palestinian territory the old part of the city of Hebron and the Tomb of the Patriarchs was another "reckless act", which led the United States to leave the organization. Haley also mentioned "leaving the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in a UNESCO Human Rights Commission even after the bloodshed of crushing peaceful protests."

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN, Danny Danon, has described the United States' withdrawal as a "turning point" for UNESCO. Now UNESCO knows that "its absurd and shameful resolutions against Israel have consequences," he said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deeply regrets the US decision to leave UNESCO, given the important role they have played in this organization since it was founded, UN spokesman Farhan Hack said on Tuesday, quoted by TASS.