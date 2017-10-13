Local Elections will be Held in the Republic of Macedonia on October 15

Bulgaria: Local Elections will be Held in the Republic of Macedonia on October 15

On Sunday, October 15, local elections will be held in the Republic of Macedonia. There are 1,814,644 people entitled to vote. Of these, 1,735,682 voters live in the country, and the remaining 77,071 voters live abroad. They will vote in a total of 3480 polling stations, reported BGNES.

Macedonian voters will elect mayors and municipal councilors in 80 municipalities and the capital Skopje. The second round will be held two weeks later on October 29th. In these elections, the State Electoral Commission (DIK) submitted documents and approved 19 parties and coalitions.

These are the first elections since Zoran Zaev is in charge of the Republic of Macedonia as prime minister and the first vote after a two-year political crisis that was organized without Gruevski's involvement in the executive power.

macedonia, local elections
