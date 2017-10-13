Taiwan Fined USD 773 Million Chipmaker "Qualcomm"

Taiwan's Anti-monopoly Commission fined US manufacturer of chips "Qualcomm" with a record USD 773 million for breaking the law, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to the regulator, "Qualcomm" has committed breaches for at least seven years and has abused its dominant position with regard to CDMA, WCDMA and LTE data transmission systems by refusing to license important technologies to companies that have not accepted its conditions.

At the same time, "Qualcomm" received USD 13.2 billion in license fees from Taiwanese companies. In addition to the fine imposed, the commission obliges the manufacturer to cancel a number of agreements obliging competitors to provide customers with data and other information. Representatives of the technology giant said the company did not agree with the regulator's decision and plans to appeal next week.