Dozens of Victims and 900 Missing after the Fires in California (Updated)

The number of people who have died in forest fires in northern California has increased to 31, and local authorities have warned that conditions will worsen, the BBC said.

About 900 people are missing after at least 22 fires rage in the famous wine region. More than 8,000 firefighters struggle with the fiery element. The flames destroyed over 3,500 buildings, including many homes, nearly 700 km of land, and led to the displacement of about 25,000 people.

The victims in Sonomasa County are 17 people and another 8 have died in Mendocino County. Four were killed in Juba County and two in Napa County, the authorities said. Data show that this year's wildfires are the most deadly in California since 1933 when 29 people died in fires at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

The dense smoke t pollutes the air within a radius of 200 kilometers, which has forced the closure of some of the schools in the region. The strong winds that have hindered firefighters in recent days have already faded, but forecasts warn that they will return on Friday night.