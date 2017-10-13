Sweden Market Shooting: Police Rule Out Terrorism After Gunman Opens Fire in Trelleborg

Police in southern Sweden said on Thursday evening that several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident was not being investigated as terrorism, Daily Telegraph writes.



Police said two of the injured were hurt during a shooting last night and that a total of four people were taken to the hospital.



They said there was nothing about the outbreak of violence in central Trelleborg to suggest it was terror-related.

Police say a K-9 unit is searching for weapons and officers are interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.



Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 20 miles south of Malmo and 40 miles southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark.