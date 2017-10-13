Sweden Market Shooting: Police Rule Out Terrorism After Gunman Opens Fire in Trelleborg
Police in southern Sweden said on Thursday evening that several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident was not being investigated as terrorism, Daily Telegraph writes.
Police said two of the injured were hurt during a shooting last night and that a total of four people were taken to the hospital.
They said there was nothing about the outbreak of violence in central Trelleborg to suggest it was terror-related.
Police say a K-9 unit is searching for weapons and officers are interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.
Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 20 miles south of Malmo and 40 miles southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark.
- » France Extends Anti-Terror Border Controls
- » Denmark Extends Border Control Until May 2018
- » Rights Group Questions Italy's Work with Libya Stopping Migrants
- » Federica Mogherini Expects “Qualitative Jump” in Normalisation of Kosovo-Serbia Relations
- » Hungary Demands Faster EU, NATO Integration of West Balkans
- » Macron's Public Sector Reforms Spark Nationwide Strikes