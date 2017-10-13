Parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on October 17, one hour after the start of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS) with the president, scheduled for the same day, reported BGNES.

At its extraordinary meeting, which will take place at 2 pm on Tuesday, Parliament will vote on second reading amendments to the Civil Procedure Code.

Novinite.com reminds that due to the fact that the last session of the National Security Council could not come up with a decision, President Rumen Radev scheduled another meeting on October 17 at 13.00. The topic remains the same - "The necessary legislative measures to counteract corruption''.