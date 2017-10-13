Head of State Rumen Radev is on an Official Visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of State Rumen Radev will be on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 13 and 14 October at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, reported BGNES.
In Baku, the presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will hold a "four-eye" meeting, then they will lead the plenary talks between the official delegations of the two countries. Discussions are expected to be for the bilateral political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation and partnership in the fields of education, science and culture, energy and transport relations and cooperation as well as topical international issues and issues of global security and migration.
During his visit, President Radev will hold meetings with Azerbaijan Prime Minister Arthur Rasizade as well as Deputy Speaker Ziayat Asgerov.
- » Turkey will Boycott Meetings with the US Ambassador
- » Bulgarian PM Discussed Country's Prospects with Italian PM and European Commissioner Mario Monti
- » Turkish President is on a Working Visit in Serbia
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will Take Part in a Meeting of Foreign Ministers From the Visegrad Group
- » Ambassador Rubin Met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture
- » Spain No Longer Wants Hristo Stoichkov to Serve as Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Barcelona