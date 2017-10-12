The International Monetary Fund does not Want New Measures from Greece

The International Monetary Fund does not ask the Greek government to take new measures to cover the fiscal gap that is due to the difference between the Fund's estimates and those of the European institutions regarding the country's primary budget surplus, reports Vima.

The newspaper recalls that the IMF predicts a primary surplus for Greece in 2018 at the rate of 2.2 per cent, while European counterparts in the country estimate that this surplus will be 3.5 per cent of GDP. And this means that at least on paper Greece will have to take further measures amounting to EUR 2.4 billion.

The IMF says that if Athens succeeds in reaching the specific target of 2.2 per cent budget surplus and implements the planned reforms without hesitation, then the Fund will not raise the issue of imposing new measures.

The refinement comes after the IMF report with the estimates for Greece and in particular about its primary surplus next year was interpreted by the Greek media as an opportunity for the Fund to ask for new measures from the country.