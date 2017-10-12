Standard of Living of People in Bulgaria Working in the IT Industry is 4 Times Higher Than Others
The standard of living of people in Bulgaria working in the IT industry is four times higher than the average for the country. It is expected to overtake the standard in advanced countries like England, Germany and the United States. This is what Stеlyana Luizova commented on an Internet platform uniting the software specialists.
In IT companies, the employed Bulgarians are nearly 25 000 people.
In the next year revenues in the Bulgarian economy by the IT industry will be over 15% and the turnover of these services for the last year is 10 billion leva. The programmer's starting salary is over BGN 1000.
Expert.bg
