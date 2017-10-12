Minister of Culture Boil Banov Inspected the Repairs in the National Palace of Culture

Minister of Culture Boil Banov made a surprising inspection of the repair works at the National Palace of Culture, the Ministry press office reported.

The halls, which will be attended by ministers, delegates, officials and journalists, are in the final stage, the statement said. Hall 3 and its adjoining 3.1 and 3.2, which foresee the main events under the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council, are almost complete.

Next comes the furnishing and testing of the systems.

In Hall 10, where the Heads of State and Government of the EU member states will be sitting, the installations and the security systems are proceeded while in the 7th, 8th and 9th main building works are fulfilled. In Hall 6, the lounges and cabinets around it, where the International Press Center will be housed, work continues. All lounges included in the scope of repair are ready. The terraces have new waterproofing and new pavements.

