Only 3% of Bulgarians are Vaccinated Against Flu

Only 2-3% of Bulgarians are vaccinated against flu. This is a low percentage to prevent the disease, said Prof. Tatyana Chervenyakova, a national consultant for infectious diseases, bTV reported.

According to her, Bulgaria is far behind other European countries, where the vaccine coverage is between 70 and 80 per cent.

The vaccine is especially necessary for people over 65 and for children. The period for its placement is October, as it takes 20-25 days for the formation of the specific antibodies.

"It is not said that you can not get sick anymore, because every organism produces the antibodies individually in quantity, but you will not, in any case, have a complication," explained Prof. Chervenyakova.

She said that there is no recorded case of influenza in Bulgaria so far. According to her words in autumn and winter we will be attacked by the influenza strain "Michigan" - type A, which was rare in previous years.