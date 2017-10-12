Random Inspections Indicate Good Preparation of Network Electric Operators for the Winter

Bulgaria: Random Inspections Indicate Good Preparation of Network Electric Operators for the Winter

An inspection by the Ministry of Energy has found that the four power grid operators are ready to work in winter conditions, the ministry said on Thursday.

Random inspections of energy sites in Gorna Oryahovitsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Sevlievo, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Nova Zagora, Sliven, Chirpan, Dupnitsa, Blagoevgrad, Kresna, Simitli, Sandanski, showed that the Electricity System Operator and the private companies "CEZ Distribution Bulgaria", "Electricity South" and "Energo-Pro Networks" have prepared their premises for the autumn-winter season.

There are no remarks regarding the high voltage power lines , with all well-tested power lines passing through forest areas having well-maintained intersections.The maintenance zones around medium voltage power lines have been cleaned, low voltage facilities in the nodes and transformer stations serviced by the three electricity distribution companies have passed the annual prophylactic review and are prepared for work in winter conditions, the ministry adds it.

Network operators have organized 24-hour emergency teams throughout the country. The teams are equipped with specialised vehicles and all necessary materials for carrying out emergency repair work.

energy, network, inspection, winter season
