The United States are Leaving UNESCO

The US State Department has sent UNESCO an official notification of withdrawal from the organization, reports Mediapool.

The decision comes into force on December 31, says a statement posted on the State Department website. The United States intends to set up its permanent observer mission to the organization. The decision is not taken lightly, and reflects the growing concerns of the United States with ever more UNESCO spheres that require a fundamental reform of the organization, as well as the anti-Israeli bias in UNESCO, the statement said.

The UNESCO leadership has already expressed "deep regret".

"I want to express deep regret about the US decision to leave UNESCO," said the head of the organization Irina Bokova.