Catalan Towns and Villages Boycotted the National Holiday

October 12, 2017, Thursday
Municipalities in more than 100 settlements in the Spanish Autonomous area of Catalonia have decided today to be a working day, even though the national holiday of Spain is celebrated, reported the daily newspaper "Periodio", the day is not working for the whole country. However, Girona, Badalona, Berga ignored the holiday Nova TV reported.

In this way, local authorities protest against law enforcement activities on October 1, when a referendum on the independence of Catalonia, considered by Madrid to be illegal, was held.

Tags: Catalonia, national holiday, Spain, protest
