Catalan Towns and Villages Boycotted the National Holiday
World | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
inews.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Municipalities in more than 100 settlements in the Spanish Autonomous area of Catalonia have decided today to be a working day, even though the national holiday of Spain is celebrated, reported the daily newspaper "Periodio", the day is not working for the whole country. However, Girona, Badalona, Berga ignored the holiday Nova TV reported.
In this way, local authorities protest against law enforcement activities on October 1, when a referendum on the independence of Catalonia, considered by Madrid to be illegal, was held.
- » Rights Group Questions Italy's Work with Libya Stopping Migrants
- » Albania has Recognized the Bulgarian Minority in the Country
- » The United States are Leaving UNESCO
- » Hamas and Fatah have Declared Peace
- » Half of the Smartphone Owners use their Devices Five Hours a Day
- » Turkey is Closing its Border with Northern Iraq
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)