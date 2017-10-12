Implants in the Body of Athletes to for Doping Control

The World Olympians Association (WOA) has proposed a radical anti-doping measure, implanting microchips to monitor the use of banned substances. According to WOA Executive Director Mike Miller, this will keep the sport clean. He claims that since microchips can be implanted in dogs, it is not a problem to do so with humans.

"Some think we should not do that with people, we are a country that loves dogs, we're ready to put chips in them, and it does not hurt them, why not put chips on ourselves? To stop doping, we have to use the latest technology, some people think it's a violation of personal space, but sport is a club, and people who do not want may not enter this club if they do not want to follow the rules, "said the Briton.

According to him, the microchips will avoid tampering with doping tests and the fact that athletes can clear their organism from the forbidden substances before giving a sample.

"The problem with the modern anti-doping system is that the tests can detect whether there is a violation of the rules at a specific time."

"We need a system to know at all times whether someone uses banned substances, "Miller added.