Hamas and Fatah have Declared Peace

Palestinian radical group Hamas announced it has reached an agreement with Fatah, , ending a 10-year break between the two formations, the BBC reported.

Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, specified that the details of the deal will be published later today. Fatah did not comment.

Egypt is the mediator of the Cairo peace talks.

"The talks are positive and the Egyptian side is impartial," spokesman said

