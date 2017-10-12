Hamas and Fatah have Declared Peace
World | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Palestinian radical group Hamas announced it has reached an agreement with Fatah, , ending a 10-year break between the two formations, the BBC reported.
Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, specified that the details of the deal will be published later today. Fatah did not comment.
Egypt is the mediator of the Cairo peace talks.
"The talks are positive and the Egyptian side is impartial," spokesman said
- » Rights Group Questions Italy's Work with Libya Stopping Migrants
- » Albania has Recognized the Bulgarian Minority in the Country
- » The United States are Leaving UNESCO
- » Catalan Towns and Villages Boycotted the National Holiday
- » Half of the Smartphone Owners use their Devices Five Hours a Day
- » Turkey is Closing its Border with Northern Iraq
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)