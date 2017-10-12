Construction of the Subway Will Reach the Metropolitan Districts of Slatina and Geo Milev in 4 Years

The construction of the subway, which will reach the metropolitan districts of Slatina and Geo Milev, will start in four years.

It is planned to be an extension of line 3, which is currently under construction, announced the head of Metropolitan Eng. Stoyan Bratoev to Darik.

The 7-km project is currently being prepared, which will be financed by the Operational Program "Transport".

The route for the subway connection with the Slatina district was selected in February. A total of 7 new stops must be built:

Metro Station 1 - in front of The Mall.



Metro Station 2 - ''Rodina'' IPC, ''General Yordan Venedikov'' Str.



Metro station 3 - Arena Armeec Hall in Sofia, ''Assen Yordanov'' Blvd.



Metro station 4 - at "Asen Yordanov" Str. And "Slatinska reka" Str.



Metro station 5 - at ''Geo Milev'' Str. and ''Ivan Dimitrov'' Str.



Metro Station 6 - 93 "Al Teodorov-Balan" High School (''Geo Milev'' Street and ''Nikolay Copernic'' Street).



Metro Station 7 - 31 Sofia University for Foreign Languages ​​and Management ''Ivan Vazov'' (''Geo Milev'' Str. And ''Sitnyakovo'' Blvd.)

"There is a ready project for stop near IKEA, but the owners of the chain have not confirmed that they will provide financing," added Bratoev.

A new metro station will be built between the metro stops of ''Slivnitsa'' Blvd and ''Obelya'', the municipal councilors decided at a meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council today.

expert.bg