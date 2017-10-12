Bulgaria will be the Center of Dialogue for the Digital Single Market

Bulgaria will be the center of dialogue and the achievement of a reasonable compromises, defending the goals of the single digital market, protecting copyright and related rights and contractual freedom. Deputy Minister of Culture Rumen Dimitrov said in his speech during the opening of the 14th European Union Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Over 80 delegates from 42 media organizations from 28 countries participate in the two day forum. Among the main topics are the management of public service media in the digitized world and the single digital market, which will be addressed in the context of the European Audiovisual Media Services Directive, copyright, telecoms and e-commerce.

"I am delighted to be able to open the event at a time of active legislative activity in the field of audio-visual and copyright at EU level as well as on the eve of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and, accordingly, in the light of the central role that our country will play the adaptation of national legislations to the challenges of the digital environment, "said Rumen Dimitrov.