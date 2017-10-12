Half of the Smartphone Owners use their Devices Five Hours a Day

Analysts from Counterpoint Research have published some research results on the use of smartphones around the world.

According to experts, almost half of the planet's population currently has smartphones, and the annual cost of buying these devices exceeds USD 370 billion. In only ten years, smartphones have become an integral part of the lives of modern people.

They are used phone calls, internet browsing, for business purposes, and more. Consumers spend more time on smart phones (average more than five hours a day) than any other device. Moreover, the inhabitants of developing countries more often turn to smartphones than in developed regions.

Every fourth owner of a smart phone is using it over seven hours a day. Users are the ones for whom a smartphone is a working tool or a major means of accessing digital content, analysts note.