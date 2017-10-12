Turkey is Closing its Border with Northern Iraq

Turkey is Closing its Border with Northern Iraq

Turkey will gradually close border crossings with northern Iraq in coordination with the central Iraqi government and Iran in response to the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Khaln told Reuters.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to visit Baghdad on Sunday to meet with Iraqi counterpart Hayder al Abadi, informs 24chasa.

