Bulgaria Among 20 EU Countries to Establish Prosecutor's Office

The Council of EU has been given approval to regulate establishment of European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), a new prosecution, which will deal with financial crimes. Accordingly, EU member 20 countries will establish a Luxembourg-based EU prosecutor's office until 2020.



European Public Prosecutor's Office for EU will be set up in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Italy and Austria will join. The prosecutor's Office is scheduled to cooperate closer to financial issues of EU Member States.



The EU prosecution is expected to be responsible for investigating and prosecuting perpetrators and accomplices of crimes committed against Union's budget and financial interests. President of Yök announced the history of the new university exam ‹›





Turkey Telegraph