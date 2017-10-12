Federica Mogherini Expects “Qualitative Jump” in Normalisation of Kosovo-Serbia Relations

The EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Wednesday that the EU, Pristina and Belgrade are working on establishing the content of the "new stage of dialog" in December noting that she expects a "qualitative leap" in normalizing relations in 2018, Gazeta Express reported.



Mogherini made this statement at a news conference with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is visiting Brussels. “We discussed [with Brnabic] about the dialogue that I facilitate between Belgrade and Pristina that – as you know – has entered a new phase with President [of Serbia Aleksandar] Vucic and [President of Kosovo Hashim] Thaci exchanging now two or three times in the recent months with, I think, a constructive perspective to which we are fully dedicated,” she said. Mogherini expects that a “qualitative leap” to happen from now to the end of 2018.

“That is a long run and I might expect results even before. I think that both parties are determined, do have political conditions at home that were not there before. And I see a lot of determination in achieving results,” she said.