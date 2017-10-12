Pink Flamingos Appeared in the Rhodopes

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Pink Flamingos Appeared in the Rhodopes pixabay.com

An interesting find from the beginning of the week - pink flamingos appeared in the Rhodopes. Exotic birds are not a frequent visitor in the country. The closest places where this warm-loving and exotic species you can regularly found are in Greece - Lake Kerkini and Porto Lagos.

There is also a record number for the country - a total of 53 birds, of which 14 are adults and 39 are young.

 

bTV

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rhodopes, pink flamingo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria