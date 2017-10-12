Pink Flamingos Appeared in the Rhodopes
pixabay.com
An interesting find from the beginning of the week - pink flamingos appeared in the Rhodopes. Exotic birds are not a frequent visitor in the country. The closest places where this warm-loving and exotic species you can regularly found are in Greece - Lake Kerkini and Porto Lagos.
There is also a record number for the country - a total of 53 birds, of which 14 are adults and 39 are young.
bTV
