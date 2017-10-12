Greenpeace Activists Launched Fireworks at French Nuclear Power Plant

Society | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greenpeace Activists Launched Fireworks at French Nuclear Power Plant bnt.bg

Greenpeace environmentalists stepped into a French nuclear power plant today and launched fireworks, the Associated Press reported.

The aim of the ecologists was to call for a more secure storage of nuclear waste and to protest against France's dependence on nuclear energy.

The French electric company DEF assured that the action did not affect the safety of Katten in the eastern part of the country. The eight Greenpeace activists were detained for eight minutes after they entered the headquarters.

DEF threatened to sue environmentalists.

However, the conservation organization said the action has exposed safety gaps as its members have reached 100 meters of open nuclear waste repositories.

Greenpeace lobbies France to build special underground sites to store this hazardous waste.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government promises to increase the share of renewables in electricity production and reduce dependency on nuclear power plants, which now account for more than half of production. Many of the French nuclear power plants were built decades ago.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greenpeace, activists, nuclear energy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria