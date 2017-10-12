Greenpeace Activists Launched Fireworks at French Nuclear Power Plant

Greenpeace environmentalists stepped into a French nuclear power plant today and launched fireworks, the Associated Press reported.

The aim of the ecologists was to call for a more secure storage of nuclear waste and to protest against France's dependence on nuclear energy.

The French electric company DEF assured that the action did not affect the safety of Katten in the eastern part of the country. The eight Greenpeace activists were detained for eight minutes after they entered the headquarters.

DEF threatened to sue environmentalists.

However, the conservation organization said the action has exposed safety gaps as its members have reached 100 meters of open nuclear waste repositories.

Greenpeace lobbies France to build special underground sites to store this hazardous waste.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government promises to increase the share of renewables in electricity production and reduce dependency on nuclear power plants, which now account for more than half of production. Many of the French nuclear power plants were built decades ago.