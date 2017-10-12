Military Plane Crash in Spain - Casualties Unclear

A FIGHTER jet has crashed in Spain as it was returning from a military parade, according to reports, quoted by express.co.uk

The Eurofighter crashed near to the Los Llanos air base in Albacete south of Madrid.

It was reportedly on its way back from participating in a military parade in Madrid to mark Hispanic Day.

It remains unclear if there are any victims.

The crash reportedly took place near a public park, just south of Albacete called La Pulgosa.

Footage from the apparent crash site shows black plumes of smoke billowing into the skies.

Several Spanish newspapers have quoted military sources, saying that the pilot had not managed to eject from the cockpit before it crashed.

Hispanic Day is an annual national Bank Holiday commemorating when Christopher Columbus set foot in the Americas in 1492.

MORE TO FOLLOW