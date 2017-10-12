China will Make Collagen with Bulgarian Rose Oil

Bulgaria: China will Make Collagen with Bulgarian Rose Oil

Chinese company TJK Biological Tech Co. Ltd. has signed a partnership agreement with the Bulgarian "Srednogorska Rosa" EOOD at the beginning of the International Fair for Small and Medium Enterprises - CISMEF`2017 in Guangzhou, PR China. This was announced by the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

The agreement is for the production of a face mask with collagen and Bulgarian rose oil.

The Chinese company is among the largest producers of collagen in the country.

The participation of Bulgarian companies is realized with the help of the Chinese Government, which provides free standard stands, free advertising of national participation and assistance in participating in the accompanying events.

 

 

