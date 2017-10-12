More than 420,000 Europeans have Died due to Complications Caused by Polluted Air

428,000 Europeans from 41 countries have prematurely died of diseases caused by fine particle in the air in 2014, the European Environment Agency said yesterday.

399,000 people are the victims of the polluted in EU countries. Bulgaria is among the countries with the highest share fatally affected by fine particles along with Poland. According to data from the agency's report, published yesterday, 13,620 Bulgarians died in 2014 from diseases related to the harmful effects of fine particles. 740 Bulgarians in the same year died from diseases caused by abnormal levels of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere, and 200 Bulgarians have died because of the harmful effects of ozone.

In its report, the European Environment Agency states that the total number of deaths due to polluted air in the EU has decreased in comparison to 2013. Although most premature deaths are registered in countries with the largest populations such as Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and France, the report points out that the most damaging impact is in Central and Eastern Europe, where the concentration of dangerous elements is the highest. Among the countries with the most polluted air are Bulgaria, Kosovo, Macedonia, Serbia, Poland and Hungary.