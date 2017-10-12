Tropical Storm Ophelia Became the Tenth Hurricane for the Season

Tropical Storm Ophelia Became the Tenth Hurricane for the Season

Tropical Storm Ophelia has gained strength in the Atlantic and yesterday became a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported.

This is the tenth hurricane of the season. It has winds of 120 km/h and is located 1200 km southwest of the Azores. The element set a record for the most successive storms that have reached the height of a hurricane, a meteorologist at Colorado State University said. For the last time, so many storms had become hurricanes in 1893.

The White House has urged Congress to allocate USD 5 billion to alleviate the financial crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
The central authorities in Puerto Rico, a number of municipalities and other local authorities suffer from a shortage of liquidity after the natural resource blocks their income and depleted the resources of the island.

tropical storm, Ophelia, hurricane
