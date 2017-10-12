Tropical Storm Ophelia Became the Tenth Hurricane for the Season
Tropical Storm Ophelia has gained strength in the Atlantic and yesterday became a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported.
This is the tenth hurricane of the season. It has winds of 120 km/h and is located 1200 km southwest of the Azores. The element set a record for the most successive storms that have reached the height of a hurricane, a meteorologist at Colorado State University said. For the last time, so many storms had become hurricanes in 1893.
The White House has urged Congress to allocate USD 5 billion to alleviate the financial crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
The central authorities in Puerto Rico, a number of municipalities and other local authorities suffer from a shortage of liquidity after the natural resource blocks their income and depleted the resources of the island.
- » Pink Flamingos Appeared in the Rhodopes
- » More than 420,000 Europeans have Died due to Complications Caused by Polluted Air
- » An Earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter Scale was Registered in Mexico
- » Dutch Government Wants All New Cars to be Emissions-Free by 2030
- » Sunny Weather with up to 19-24°C, in Sofia Around 21°C
- » 5 Magnitute Earthquake in Aegean Sea