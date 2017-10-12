Tropical Storm Ophelia Became the Tenth Hurricane for the Season

Tropical Storm Ophelia has gained strength in the Atlantic and yesterday became a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported.

This is the tenth hurricane of the season. It has winds of 120 km/h and is located 1200 km southwest of the Azores. The element set a record for the most successive storms that have reached the height of a hurricane, a meteorologist at Colorado State University said. For the last time, so many storms had become hurricanes in 1893.

The White House has urged Congress to allocate USD 5 billion to alleviate the financial crisis in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The central authorities in Puerto Rico, a number of municipalities and other local authorities suffer from a shortage of liquidity after the natural resource blocks their income and depleted the resources of the island.