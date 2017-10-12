Turkey Received U.S. Request to Solve Visa Crisis
Business | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkey has received a request from the United States to solve an escalating row between the two countries, the spokesman for President Erdogan said on Thursday, after a U.S. consulate worker was arrested in Istanbul last week.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Ibrahim Kalin said cooperation between NATO allies Turkey and the United States in the fight against Islamic State was not sufficient, and added the ongoing visa crisis was not complicated and “could be resolved in one day.”
Reuters
- » The International Monetary Fund does not Want New Measures from Greece
- » Standard of Living of People in Bulgaria Working in the IT Industry is 4 Times Higher Than Others
- » Random Inspections Indicate Good Preparation of Network Electric Operators for the Winter
- » Lufthansa Acquires Big Part of Air Berlin
- » Bulgaria Among 20 EU Countries to Establish Prosecutor's Office
- » Bitcoin Price Soars Above $5,000 to Record High
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)