American Drone has Liquidated the "White Widow" in Syria

An American self-operating military drone has liquidated in Syria the British Sally Jones part of Islamic State known as the White Widow, along with her 12-year-old son.

The execution was carried out in the vicinity of the Kurdish militants surrounded by the city of Raqqa, the Times reported.

"The assumption that Jones, along with her son, is dead, has been confirmed," a military source said, quoted by the publication. MI-6, UK's foreign intelligence, has been following Sally Jones for years.

The story of the "white widow" once again became known to the general public in July. Then, the Arabic al-Hayat newspaper reported how four years ago, a 45-year-old Brit, mother of two children, known as a member of the rap group, Crunch, suddenly married a Muslim - the main ISIS recruiter in Europe. She then went to Syria, where she was assisting her husband. The other victim of the strike, Sally Jones's little son, became tragically famous for being part of ISIS's "ad" videos of executions of captured soldiers or innocent citizens.

The man of this "White Widow" was also liquidated two years ago by an American drone. She then continued her terrorist activity with her infant son.