Bulgaria Withdraws Stoichkov as Honorary Consul in Barcelona

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced that it will remove the former footballer Hristo Stoichkov from the position of honorary consul of Bulgaria in Barcelona, after his recent public appearances.



In a statement, the aforementioned authority claims to have started the procedure to strip him of the diplomatic title he has held for more than six years, and anticipates that the final decision will be adopted shortly by the Council of Ministers.



"The Kingdom of Spain is a strategic and friendly partner of Bulgaria, we maintain excellent bilateral relations at all levels and an intense cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the note said.



The text does not directly address the statements last week made by Stoichkov, who called the vice president of the Government, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, "Franco."



"Please resign now," the Bulgarian had said.



"You can not send the police to beat innocent people.



"Government of Spain, you are a total shame and that is why you will be where you deserve, separated from the world."

Days later, Stoichkov made a half-hearted apology.



Stoichkov was appointed honorary consul of Bulgaria, with headquarters in Barcelona and consular jurisdiction for the territory of the autonomous communities of Catalonia and Aragon, on July 29, 2011.

"In recent years Stoichkov's activity as an honorary consul has been hampered by the fact that he resides mainly in the United States," a statement noted.



"It must also be borne in mind that the future effective fulfilment of the functions of honorary consul by Mr. Stoichkov will be made difficult by his communication with the official authorities of the Kingdom of Spain after his recent public appearances."

