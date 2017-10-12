Fire Burned Goethe's Wooden Tower in Frankfurt

One of the main tourist attractions in the German city of Frankfurt, the wooden tower of Goethe, was destroyed by a burst of fire last night, reports ABC News.

The 43-meter-high tower was built in 1931. Reasons for the fire are currently unknown, the agencies said. The city fire brigade reported that firefighters could not save it, so their efforts were to limit the flames so the fire would not pass to a nearby cafe.

The wooden tower was originally built in the hometown of Goethe in 1867, 22 meters high, but by the end of World War I it was dismantled because of a poor condition and a risk of self destruction. In 1931, on the eve of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the poet's death, it was restored but now at a height of 43 meters. It was one of the highest points in the city and one of its most characteristic symbols.