The winner of the Ballon d'Or Award for Best European Player in 1995 - George Weah, was elected President of Liberia. The election took place on Tuesday. According to international observers, the vote has gone smoothly, despite its late start in some counties. More than 2.1 million people who have participated in the vote, preferred 51-year-old Weah to the other senior candidate, the current Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Boacai.

In the presidential post, the former footballer will replace Nobel Laureate for Peace in 2011, Ellen Johnson Surley, who has won two six-year terms. In 2005 George Wea again ran for president, but then remained second in the vote, after Surley.

Weah's professional football career was between 1985 and 2003. He played for Monaco, PSG, Olympic (Marseille), Chelsea, Manchester City and Milan. The Liberian became the only Ballon d'Or winner whose national team never played at the World Cup.

He was champion of France and Italy (twice), he won three times the French Cup and once the English Cup. He was the best player in the world in the 1995 FIFA rankings and three times Africa's No. 1 footballer.

After ending his football career, George Weah embarked on humanitarian and political activities.