An Earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter Scale was Registered in Mexico
An earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter was recorded Wednesday night in the state of Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, said the National Seismological Service of the country, quoted by Mediapool.
According to the agency, the epicenter is located 20 km southeast of the city of Santiago Pinotapa Nacional and 2 km deep. No information has yet been received about injured people or damages.
In September, Mexico experienced two catastrophic earthquakes that led to the deaths of hundreds of people. In the first magnitude 8.2 the victims were 96. 12 days later, on 19 September, the magnitude 7.1 magnitude took the lives of 369 people.
