Romanians and Bulgarians in the UK have Increased by 76%

October 12, 2017, Thursday
The number of Romanians and Bulgarians living in the UK has increased by 76 percent over the past two years, the Yahoo News website reported, citing official data released on Wednesday.

The restrictions on migrants from both countries were dropped in 2014. According to data from the National Statistics Service last year, 413 000 Romanians and Bulgarians lived on the island compared to 234 000 in 2014. The citizens of the two Balkan countries living in the UK between the beginning of 2014 and by the end of 2016 are 78 percent Romanians and 22 percent Bulgarians, the news site adds.

Romanians, Bulgarians, diaspora, the UK
