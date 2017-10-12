Sunny Weather with up to 19-24°C, in Sofia Around 21°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with up to 19-24°C, in Sofia Around 21°C pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with light western wind in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between 19°C and 24°C, in Sofia around 21°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will remain nearly unchanged.

On the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny with light wind from West-Northwest. Maximum temperature: 19-21°C. The seawater temperature is 17-18°C.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with light, on the ridges to moderate northwestern wind. Temperatures will increase. Maximum temperature will reach about 15°C at an altitude of 1,200 m, and 8°C at 2,000 m.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, autumn
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria