Sunny Weather with up to 19-24°C, in Sofia Around 21°C

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with light western wind in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between 19°C and 24°C, in Sofia around 21°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will remain nearly unchanged.



On the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny with light wind from West-Northwest. Maximum temperature: 19-21°C. The seawater temperature is 17-18°C.



In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with light, on the ridges to moderate northwestern wind. Temperatures will increase. Maximum temperature will reach about 15°C at an altitude of 1,200 m, and 8°C at 2,000 m.