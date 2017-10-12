Facebook will Rethink the Principles and Regulation of Political Advertising

Facebook will rethink the principles of political advertising on its platform and change the regulation before the US Congress elections scheduled for November 2018. Mike Schroffer, Chief Technology Officer on the Social Network, said on Thursday.

"We are actively working on all of this, the company is getting more and more attention to improve it," he said, quoted by Reuters. The company's representative emphasized that this is a tricky process because Facebook does not want to suffocate legal advertising, considering the volume of publications in the network that has 2 billion users and 5 million advertisers.

The recently released information that during the presidential campaign in the US last year, Facebook, Twitter and Google have added thousands of advertising messages on their platforms, ordered by Russian agents, including the famous "factory for trolls" associated with the Kremlin, led to a crisis in the Silicon Valley.

On November 1 managements of American IT-companies will testify before a US Congressional Committee investigating the involvement of Moscow in the US presidential election.