900 Additional Tickets For the Boxing Match Between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua

Additional tickets for the boxing match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua. At the moment, there are only 300 vacancies left for Wales's Principality Stadium, and another 900 tickets will be sold next week, reported bTV.
Initially, 77,000 tickets were sold, and the additional 900 seats will be in the ring area.
The media on the island reports that Joshua will receive EUR 17 million for the match.
Pulev's fee for the three World Heavyweight titles will be 4 million and 500,000 euros.
