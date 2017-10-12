Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the quarterfinals of the Shanghai ATP Masters 1000, after winning versus Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey by 6-3, 7-6 (3) in just 80 minutes.

This is Dimitrov’s third victory out of these matches against the American tennis player, and his 40th out of 56 matches in 2017.

His next rival will most probably be world number one Rafael Nadal.

Source: The Bulgarian National Radio