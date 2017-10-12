Turkey Detains 7 People Over Explosion at Tupras Refinery
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkish authorities have detained seven people over Wednesday’s explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery which killed four people, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Turkish authorities have detained seven people over Wednesday’s explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery which killed four people, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
The explosion occurred following maintenance work at the company’s refinery in the western Turkish province of Izmir, but had no impact on production.
- » Greek Parliament Approves Law Allowing Legal Gender Change
- » Turkish PM Says Visa Dispute with U.S. Must be Fixed Quickly
- » Turkish Court Issues Detention Warrants for 70 FETÖ-Linked Military Staff
- » Turkey Could Look Elsewhere if Russia won't Share Missile Technology
- » Turkey Suspends US Visa Applications After US Decision to Suspend All Non-Immigrant Visa Services
- » Estonia Supports Inclusion of Romania in Schengen Area
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)