Turkey Detains 7 People Over Explosion at Tupras Refinery

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Detains 7 People Over Explosion at Tupras Refinery pixabay.com

Turkish authorities have detained seven people over Wednesday’s explosion in a storage tank at a Tupras refinery which killed four people, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The explosion occurred following maintenance work at the company’s refinery in the western Turkish province of Izmir, but had no impact on production.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: detained, turkey, explosion, rafinery
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria