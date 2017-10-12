5 Magnitute Earthquake in Aegean Sea

Bulgaria: 5 Magnitute Earthquake in Aegean Sea

An earthquake occurred in Aegean Sea in 5 magnitude. The epicenter of quake was found to be vulnerabilities of Greece's Magnesia island.

As closest settlement from Turkey, Çanakkale village of Ayvacık district was said to be Babakale According to information on website of disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 5-magnitude tremor was noted at 01.49 on Greece's Magnesia island. It was determined that quake occurred about 7 kilometers deep.

As closest settlement from Turkey to epicenter of earthquake, Çanakkale village of Ayvacık district was said to be Babakale. Recent Earthquakes Recent earthquakes in Turkey according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute data:


Aegean Sea, Earthquake
