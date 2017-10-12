Sofia Еxamine the Еxperience of Paris and Vienna to Prevent Air Pollution

Today in Sofia, representatives of various European cities, including Paris, Vienna, Tallinn, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Riga, arrive in Sofia to take part in SOFAIR - a conference to exchange experience and good practices to prevent air pollution in the urban environment.

At the opening, besides Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, there will be the ecologist Neno Dimov, as well as George Kremlis from EC General Directorate ''Environment'', who arrives in Sofia for the conference.

Today, the results of the remote vehicle emissions measurement will be presented, which took place in Sofia between 5-15 September.

On the second day, October 13, SOFAIR will host the Sofia Urban Challenge - a competition for open innovation for clean air, involving 15 companies from all over Europe. On October 13, the finalists will come to Sofia to present their ideas to the jury.

