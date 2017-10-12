Sofia Еxamine the Еxperience of Paris and Vienna to Prevent Air Pollution

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 12, 2017, Thursday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Еxamine the Еxperience of Paris and Vienna to Prevent Air Pollution pixabay.com

Today in Sofia, representatives of various European cities, including Paris, Vienna, Tallinn, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Riga, arrive in Sofia to take part in SOFAIR - a conference to exchange experience and good practices to prevent air pollution in the urban environment.

At the opening, besides Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, there will be the ecologist Neno Dimov, as well as George Kremlis from EC General Directorate  ''Environment'', who arrives in Sofia for the conference.

Today, the results of the remote vehicle emissions measurement will be presented, which took place in Sofia between 5-15 September.

On the second day, October 13, SOFAIR will host the Sofia Urban Challenge - a competition for open innovation for clean air, involving 15 companies from all over Europe. On October 13, the finalists will come to Sofia to present their ideas to the jury.

 

 

BGNES

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, capital, yourdanka fandakova, air pollution
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria